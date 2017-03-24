WATCH: Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin gushes over Trump’s ‘perfect genes’ in bizarre interview

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin talks to Mike Allen at News Shapers (Screen capture)

Pres. Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin appeared with Axios.com’s Mike Allen on Friday to discuss his new Cabinet role and his boss’ plans for fiduciary and tax policy.

In the midst of the discussion, however, came this unusual endorsement from Mnuchin.

“This guy’s got more stamina than anybody I’ve ever met,” Mnuchin said of Trump. “I mean, I thought I was in good shape, but I travel with him all the time. It’s unbelievable. He’s constantly doing things.”

“Given his diet and exercise, how does he pull that off?” Allen asked, referring to the president’s well-known love of fast food and his disinclination toward any exercise more strenuous than golfing.

“He’s got perfect genes,” Mnuchin said as the audience tittered. “He has. He’s got perfect genes. He has incredible energy, okay, and he’s unbelievably healthy.”

Allen asked Mnuchin how he stays “trim,” but Mnuchin just said that the president isn’t eating KFC anymore because the chefs at the White House are “great.”

Watch the video, embedded below: