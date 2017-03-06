WATCH: Trump spokesperson awkwardly admits she has no clue where Trump got his ‘illegal’ wiretapping info

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks on NBC's 'Today' (Screen cap).

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders went on NBC’s Today on Monday to try to back up President Donald Trump’s claims that he had been illegally wiretapped by former President Barack Obama.

However, when asked to provide sourcing the the president’s claims, Sanders repeatedly stammered and awkwardly tried to avoid answering the question until she had to finally admit that she had no idea where Trump was getting his information from.

The segment started out with Today anchor Savannah Guthrie asking Sanders a simple, straightforward question about whether the president’s claims of illegal wiretaps came from an official intelligence briefing, or whether they were based solely on reports from right-wing media outlets such as Breitbart News.

“Is that the source of this information, strictly from media reports?” she asked.

“The president firmly believes the Obama administration may have tapped into the phones at Trump Tower,” Sanders replied.

“And is that based on media reports?” Guthrie asked.

“This is something we should look into, we’d like to know for sure,” Sanders responded. “Look, the media has been extremely dismissive of this reporting and this potential story, while all the while being very happy to jump on all of the false attacks that have been launched at this president over the last six months.”

Guthrie again would not let Sanders off the hook, however.

“Just so we’re clear on this one, specific point — is his information, that President Obama tapped his phone, based solely on something he read in the media?” she asked.

“Look, I haven’t had the chance to have that conversation directly with the president,” Sanders replied. “He’s got much higher classification than I [do], so he may have access to the documents that I don’t know about. But I do know that we take this very seriously, and we think it should be thoroughly reviewed and investigated.”

Watch the interview below.