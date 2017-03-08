Quantcast
WATCH: ‘Unruly’ MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell claps back at Bill O’Reilly on air
08 Mar 2017 at 15:47 ET
MSNBC reporter Andrea Mitchell was escorted out of a photo-op on Tuesday after repeatedly asking Secretary of State Rex Tillerson questions that he refused to answer. Tillerson has not held any press briefings since taking office. Mitchell tried to ask about Ukraine, China, and Russia but was blocked and then escorted out.

Fox News O’Reilly Factor host, Bill O’Reilly responded on Twitter, calling Mitchell “Unruly.” But it was Mitchell who got the last laugh on Wednesday when she signed off of her segment.

“And that does it for this UNRULY edition of Andrea Mitchell Reports,” she said, before signing off.

Watch the clip below: 

