‘We won’t have these crowds’: Trump complains his rallies will shrivel if health care bill fails

President Donald Trump worried that people would stop coming to his rallies if Republicans fail to pass health care reform.

On Tuesday, Trump traveled to Capitol Hill to meet with a number of House Republicans who are reluctant to pass a Republican health care bill that has been championed by Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI).

According to CNN, Trump began his meeting with Republicans by congratulating himself for the crowd size at a Monday night rally in Louisville, Kentucky. The president warned that the value of his earned media would be diminished if the health care bill fails.

“We won’t have these crowds if we don’t get this done,” he reportedly complained. “I honestly think many of you will lose your seats in 2018 if you don’t get this done.”

Calling out Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, who opposes the bill, Trump insisted that “a loss just isn’t acceptable.” It was not immediately clear if Ryan’s proposed changes to the bill would bring skeptical Republicans on board in time for a Thursday vote.

The president reportedly left the meeting without taking questions.