‘We’re being policed by what feels like an alien force’: Watch Dave Chappelle push back against cop violence

Dave Chappelle addressing town hall -- (YouTube screen grab)

Comedian Dave Chappelle surprised the locals in the small Ohio town where he lives, showing up at a city council meeting on police violence and urging the local cops to become more acquainted with the people they are sworn to protect, reports Business Insider.

Addressing the meeting in Yellow Springs, Ohio, the popular comedian said he previously had encounters with the police who “protected my own well-being,” but was concerned about a growing divide between the police and locals in the current political climate.

According to Chappelle, when he was growing up in Yellow Springs he knew the names of the local cops but, “Now we’re being policed by what feels like an alien force.”

Chappelle cited a New Year’s Eve incident where police deployed a Taser on a crowd at a party that led to protests in the community, with the comedian calling it a “huge gaffe.”

With that, Chappelle implored the council to step in and compel the police to step up community relations in an effort to avert a tragedy.

“I would beseech the council to look deeply and to look hard because this is a golden opportunity. Literally you could kill the game,” he said. “In this Trump era, there’s an opportunity to show everybody that local politics reigns supreme. We can make our corner of the world outstanding.”

