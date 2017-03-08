White House invites GOP lawmakers for pizza and bowling to discuss Obamacare replacement

House Republican Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Republicans have finally proposed a health care bill to replace the Affordable Care Act; however, the GOP has not taken a unified stand to back the proposed replacement, including members of the House Freedom Caucus.

Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) of the caucus asked, “Do we need to lower the bar in what we believe as conservatives simply because a Republican is in the White House?” The White House has responded to some of the backlash among GOP lawmakers by extending an invitation for a night of bowling and pizza next week in order to discuss the new health care policy, according to a caucus source.

Multiple conservative groups have taken a stand against the replacement plan because they believe it is not a full repeal of Obamacare. Conservative advocacy group FreedomWorks has announced plans “to launch a six-figure campaign against the legislation,” Politico reports. The Heritage Foundation called it “bad policy.”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Wednesday, “We are out in full sell mode all around the country, talking about how we think this is the best way to solve the problem that the American people face and why we believe that the solutions that we put forward in this bill are the right ones and that will benefit them.”

“This proposal needs to go to the ash heap of history, as does Obamacare,” said Americans for Prosperity CEO, Luke Hilgemann. Perhaps bowling and pizza at the White House will help unite conservatives.