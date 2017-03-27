Quantcast

White supremacist charged with terrorism in fatal New York stabbing of Timothy Caughman

Erin Corbett

27 Mar 2017 at 17:20 ET                   
White supremacist James Jackson leaves court (Screen capture)

James Jackson, the 28-year-old who traveled from Baltimore, Maryland with the purpose of killing black people, was charged with murder as an act of terrorism after fatally stabbing 66-year-old Timothy Caughman in Midtown, New York last week, the Daily Beast reports.

Jackson, who self-identifies as a white supremacist, stabbed Caughman last Monday with a sword and turned himself in to the police afterwards. He was initially charged with second-degree murder as a hate crime, but his charges were upgraded on Monday, March 27 to an act of terrorism.

