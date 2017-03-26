White supremacist who killed black man only regrets his victim wasn’t younger and ‘more successful’

White supremacist James Jackson leaves court (Screen capture)

The white supremacist Army veteran who stabbed an elderly black man to death in New York City says he wishes he’d killed “a young thug” or someone “more successful” than his 77-year-old victim.

The New York Daily News said that James Jackson — a former military intelligence specialist who traveled from Baltimore to New York City on a mission to murder black men with a sword — gave a “self-aggrandizing, emotionally detached” statement on Sunday regarding the murder of Timothy Caughman last week.

“I’m sorry I killed that man,” said Jackson, 28. “It was pitch black, I picked a dark place. I didn’t know he was elderly.”

He says now that he wishes he’d killed “a young thug” or “a successful older black man with blondes…people you see in Midtown.”

The killer — who police say rode the bus from Baltimore expressly to kill black men in the streets of New York for maximum media impact — said that he did not hate Caughman because it would be beneath him.

“I don’t hate anyone I don’t think is on my level,” Jackson said.

Caughman was walking by himself at around 11:30 Monday night when Jackson attacked him, plunging a sword with an 18-inch blade into the elderly man’s chest. He turned himself in to police on Wednesday.

The killing, Jackson said, was a practice run for a larger plan in which he hoped to convince white women not to have relationships with black men.

“Well, if that guy feels so strongly about it,” Jackson said he hoped women would think, “maybe I shouldn’t do it.”

Killing was not as satisfying as he’d hoped, Jackson said.

“I got depressed…I saw it was too late. It’s irreversible,” he told the Daily News, adding, “I didn’t want to put my family through any more pain.”

Jackson said his family did not raise him to be this way.

“My family is as liberal as they come…typical liberal Democrats,” he said, but confided that he has felt violent antipathy toward black people since around the age of 3.

“The white race is being eroded… No one cares about you. The Chinese don’t care about you, the blacks don’t care about you,” he said before urging a female Daily News reporter to have children, saying, “Good white women should have as many children as possible.”

His ideal vision of society, Jackson said, is “1950s America.”

When it was pointed out to him that it’s now 2017, Jackson said, “I know. I’m too late. We’re screwed.”