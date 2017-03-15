Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Wiretap covers a lot of different things’: Trump tries to walk back phone tapping claim on Fox

Erin Corbett

15 Mar 2017 at 16:32 ET                   
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump defended his Obama wiretapping claims during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson that will air Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow revealed she had obtained Trump’s 2005 tax returns, which Trump will address with Carlson.

“I have no idea where they got it but it’s illegal,” he explains.

The president will also comment on his allegations that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower ahead of the election, in an attempt to walk back his phone tapping claim.

“Wiretap covers a lot of different things,” Trump tells Carlson. “I think you’re going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next 2 weeks.”

Watch the clip below. 

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Chomsky: Trump’s Wall Street cabal will crash the economy — and taxpayers will be left holding the bag
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+