‘Wiretap covers a lot of different things’: Trump tries to walk back phone tapping claim on Fox
President Donald Trump defended his Obama wiretapping claims during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson that will air Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.
On Tuesday, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow revealed she had obtained Trump’s 2005 tax returns, which Trump will address with Carlson.
“I have no idea where they got it but it’s illegal,” he explains.
The president will also comment on his allegations that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower ahead of the election, in an attempt to walk back his phone tapping claim.
“Wiretap covers a lot of different things,” Trump tells Carlson. “I think you’re going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next 2 weeks.”
