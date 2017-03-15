‘Wiretap covers a lot of different things’: Trump tries to walk back phone tapping claim on Fox

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump defended his Obama wiretapping claims during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson that will air Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow revealed she had obtained Trump’s 2005 tax returns, which Trump will address with Carlson.

“I have no idea where they got it but it’s illegal,” he explains.

The president will also comment on his allegations that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower ahead of the election, in an attempt to walk back his phone tapping claim.

“Wiretap covers a lot of different things,” Trump tells Carlson. “I think you’re going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next 2 weeks.”

Here are the first excerpts from President Trump’s interview on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” On the “illegal” tax returns report, and wiretaps. pic.twitter.com/dW5THdN8x2 — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) March 15, 2017

Watch the clip below.