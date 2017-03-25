Quantcast
2016
News
US News
World
Science
Tech
Media
Video
Opinion
Pandagon
Panic in Funland
Katie Halper
Ed Schultz
Ana Kasparian
Commentary
More
Privacy Policy
Term of Service
Media Kit ( PDF )
News Tips
Copyright & Syndication Questions
Banned from Commenting ?
Masthead
Jobs and Interships
Facebook, Trump News, U.S. News
‘You truly are an evil man’: Rep. Ted Lieu scorches Trump for hoping Obamacare ‘explodes’
25 Mar 2017 at 16:41 ET
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (CA) blasted Pres. Donald Trump on Twitter Saturday after the president said he’s looking forward to watching the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — also known as Obamacare — “explode” and fail so that people will listen to him on healthcare.

TheHill.com reported that in the wake of the humiliating failure of his first legislative push, Trump tweeted on Saturday morning, “ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry!”

Lieu — who has been a fierce critic of the Trump administration and its shady ties to the Russian government — responded by ripping the president’s callousness toward his fellow Americans.

“‘President’ @realDonaldTrump: You truly are an evil man. Your job is to help Americans. Not intentionally try to destroy their lives,” wrote Lieu.

He followed up with a second message, saying, “Mr. ‘President’: Art II of Constitution requires you to faithfully execute laws passed by Congress. Subverting #Obamacare violates your Oath.”

This week, Lieu called for the nation to “pause the entire Trump agenda” until we have more information about the extent of the role Russia and Pres. Vladimir Puton played in installing Trump in the White House over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

A release from Lieu’s office said, “Other than allowing routine governmental functions, there must be a total and complete shutdown of any agenda item being pushed by the Trump Administration. Congress cannot continue regular order and must stop voting on any Trump-backed agenda item until the FBI completes its Trump-Russia collusion investigation.”

Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com
Next on Raw Story >
‘You truly are an evil man’: Rep. Ted Lieu scorches Trump for hoping Obamacare ‘explodes’
Newest Stories
Read more stories