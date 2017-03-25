‘You truly are an evil man’: Rep. Ted Lieu scorches Trump for hoping Obamacare ‘explodes’

David Ferguson 25 Mar 2017 at 16:41 ET

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (CA) blasted Pres. Donald Trump on Twitter Saturday after the president said he’s looking forward to watching the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — also known as Obamacare — “explode” and fail so that people will listen to him on healthcare.

TheHill.com reported that in the wake of the humiliating failure of his first legislative push, Trump tweeted on Saturday morning, “ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry!”

ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2017

Lieu — who has been a fierce critic of the Trump administration and its shady ties to the Russian government — responded by ripping the president’s callousness toward his fellow Americans.

“‘President’ @realDonaldTrump: You truly are an evil man. Your job is to help Americans. Not intentionally try to destroy their lives,” wrote Lieu.

"President" @realDonaldTrump: You truly are an evil man. Your job is to help Americans. Not intentionally try to destroy their lives. https://t.co/2M94E1g39b — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 25, 2017

He followed up with a second message, saying, “Mr. ‘President’: Art II of Constitution requires you to faithfully execute laws passed by Congress. Subverting #Obamacare violates your Oath.”

Mr. "President": Art II of Constitution requires you to faithfully execute laws passed by Congress. Subverting #Obamacare violates your Oath https://t.co/2M94E1g39b — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 25, 2017

This week, Lieu called for the nation to “pause the entire Trump agenda” until we have more information about the extent of the role Russia and Pres. Vladimir Puton played in installing Trump in the White House over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

A release from Lieu’s office said, “Other than allowing routine governmental functions, there must be a total and complete shutdown of any agenda item being pushed by the Trump Administration. Congress cannot continue regular order and must stop voting on any Trump-backed agenda item until the FBI completes its Trump-Russia collusion investigation.”