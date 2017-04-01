Quantcast

A gambler ‘never insults his bookie’: Intel expert explains why Trump does Putin’s ‘bidding’

Tom Boggioni

01 Apr 2017 at 12:14 ET                   
AM Joy panel -- (Screenshot)

Appearing on MSNBC’s AM Joy, an intelligence expert said that, in order to understand why Donald Trump never says anything bad about Russian President Vladimir Putin, it would be helpful to see Trump’s tax returns.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, Malcolm Nance likened Trump’s relationship with Putin to a gambler and his bookie.

“You know, Donald Trump doesn’t say anything negative about Vladimir Putin because, if he owes money to Vladimir Putin — someone who has a gambling debt never insults their bookie,” Nance explained.

“Donald Trump, in that respect, that’s why we want to have a look at these tax returns,” he continued. “What is the source of his wealth? Where did that wealth come from? Was it financed by someone else? Do they hold  him over a bag, so to speak?”

“That will get you the motivation that will answer the wonderful question which has not been answered at all, which is why? Why does this White House do all of the Kremlin’s bidding.” Nance concluded.

Watch the video below via Twitter:

Tom Boggioni
