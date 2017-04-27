Actor Rob Schneider compares Ann Coulter’s cancelation at Berkeley to book burning

Rob Schneider (Wikipedia Commons)

Actor Rob Schneider offered a scenery-chewing response to the cancelation of Ann Coulter’s speech at the University of California, Berkeley.

Coulter agreed to call off the event scheduled for Thursday after a dispute with university officials, who were worried about violent protests and campus safety, and complained that two conservative groups that had invited her had not offered enough support.

Schneider, a former Saturday Night Live cast member and star of “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” accused the university of violating Coulter’s rights, reported Mediaite.

UC Berkeley, after your done eliminating speech you don’t like & words you don’t like what’s next?

Maybe add burning books to the curriculum — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) April 26, 2017

Politics and free speech were apparently on the actor’s mind.

Freedom of thought,speech,conscience & informed consent to medical risk taking. There’s no greater calling for Americans in the 21st Century — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) April 26, 2017

Schneider, who left the Democratic Party in 2013, lost a State Farm advertisement deal after expressing his anti-vaccine beliefs.