Actor Rob Schneider compares Ann Coulter’s cancelation at Berkeley to book burning

Travis Gettys

27 Apr 2017 at 14:58 ET                   
Rob Schneider (Wikipedia Commons)

Actor Rob Schneider offered a scenery-chewing response to the cancelation of Ann Coulter’s speech at the University of California, Berkeley.

Coulter agreed to call off the event scheduled for Thursday after a dispute with university officials, who were worried about violent protests and campus safety, and complained that two conservative groups that had invited her had not offered enough support.

Schneider, a former Saturday Night Live cast member and star of “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” accused the university of violating Coulter’s rights, reported Mediaite.

Politics and free speech were apparently on the actor’s mind.

Schneider, who left the Democratic Party in 2013, lost a State Farm advertisement deal after expressing his anti-vaccine beliefs.

