Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

After US drops largest non-nuclear bomb, Spicer says ‘weapons of mass destruction cannot go unanswered’

David Edwards

13 Apr 2017 at 14:03 ET                   
Sean Spicer (Fox Business)

White House Press Secretary on Monday announced that the Trump administration had for the first time used its largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan, and he insisted that the “use of weapons of mass destruction cannot go unanswered” in Syria.

“The U.S. has dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan,” Spicer said, before noting that the United Nations Security Council had voted against a measure to condemn Syria for the use of chemical weapons.

“UN Ambassador Nikki Haley along with her counterparts from nine other nations voted in favor of a draft resolution to denounce the heinous chemical attack carried out by the Assad regime last week,” he explained. “Unfortunately but not surprisingly, Russia stood in the way of this resolution.”

Spicer, however, said that abstentions by China and Kazakhstan were “notable and signify that the United States is persuading the world that the use of weapons of mass destruction cannot go unanswered.”

Watch the video below from Fox Business.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
Kentucky legislature quietly approves resolutions to date all documents ‘in the Year of Our Lord’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+