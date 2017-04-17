Quantcast

All-male Maryland legislative panel fails to end law forcing rape victims to share custody with their attackers

Tom Boggioni

17 Apr 2017 at 18:09 ET                   
Distressed mother with her child (Shutterstock)

A Maryland legislative panel comprised of five male lawmakers passed on an opportunity to allow victims of rape to deny visitation rights to their attackers.

According to the Daily Beast, a bill by Maryland Delegate Kathleen Dumais that would cut off visitation rights to rapists was passed by both Maryland houses.

With a legislative deadline looming the separate bills were were submitted to the all-male committee to hammer out that language where it sat and died.

According to NARAL, Maryland is one of only seven states that does not have a law on the books allowing women to terminate the visitation and parental rights for their rapists if their child was conceived as a result of the assault.

According to the Beast, the bill cannot be reconsidered until the theMaryland General Assembly reconvenes until its 2018 session om  January 10.

 

 

 

Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
