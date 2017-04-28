Angela Rye slams Omarosa to her face in scalding takedown of ‘president’s apprentice’

Angela Rye appears on CNN (screen grab)

Angela Rye brought down the house with her fiery denunciation of Omarosa Manigault and her boss, President Donald Trump.

The CNN political commentator and former executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus spoke after the White House advisor Thursday at the National Action Network convention, reported Politico.

Manigault touted her advocacy work with the Trump administration on behalf of historically black colleges and universities, and the audience groaned when she vowed to fight on their behalf from the White House.

But Rye drew a rousing response when she scolded the Trump adviser and former “Apprentice” contestant.

“I’m going to bring the fire right now,” Rye said. “Moments ago, we were joined by your president’s apprentice. The truth is, when you tell somebody you’re going to fight for them, I’m going to tell you how not to fight for them.”

“You don’t fight for them by putting forth a tax reform plan that cuts corporate tax rates but ignores the poor,” she continued. “You don’t fight for them by cutting taxes for the rich, and ensuring that burden is going to be on the backs of the poor and ordinary black and brown people.”

The audience roared as Rye slammed the president and Manigault — including the racist “birther” conspiracy theory that brought Trump into national politics.

“How you don’t fight for [your community] is by trivializing our first black president, Barack Obama, by questioning his citizenship, by questioning his validity,” Rye said. “How you don’t fight for us is by pissing on me and telling me it’s rain.”

“Resist, y’all,” Rye said, as she walked away from the microphone.