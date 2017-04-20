‘Better watch your ass’: Twitter locks Roger Stone’s account for threatening Media Matters staffer

Roger Stone (RT)

A little over a month after being shut down by Twitter after a misogynist meltdown, Roger Stone now being shut down again.

BuzzFeed is reporting the close friend of President Donald Trump has been locked out of his account after threatening the communications director of Media Matters for America.

“I’m watching you and know what you’re up to. Better watch your ass,” Stone said to Laura Allison Keiter on Wednesday afternoon.

Keiter sent BuzzFeed this notification from Twitter, presumably after she filed a ticket reporting the threat. “We have reviewed the account you reported and have locked it because we found it to be in violation of the Twitter Rules,” Twitter said.