‘Bikers for Trump’ mistake non-white rally-goer for protester and physically force him out of arena

Neil Makhija at Trump rally -- (YouTube screengrab)

A man who said he went to hear President Donald Trump speak in Pennsylvania last night was shoved around and forced out of the Harrisburg event by a group of men calling themselves “Bikers for Trump”.

Speaking with AOL.com, Neil Makhija said a woman pointed him out as a protester –even though he was just there to watch — and he was immediately surrounded by a group of burly men who forced him up against a wall.

Calling it a “disturbing moment,” Makhija said the altercation began when a woman near him was removed because she was holding up a sign reading, “The sea levels are rising.”

“Then a supporter just pointed at me and said, ‘Hey, take that guy too,’ and they went after me,” Makhija explained.

In video uploaded to YouTube by PennLive, the men can be seen surrounding the attendee, bumping him with their chests and restricting his movements as they herded him towards the wall and then out of the venue.

“They went way beyond what people should do,” Makhija said, adding that after he was forced out of the arena the police let him back in again.

Makhija can be seen being grabbed at the 30-second mark in the video below: