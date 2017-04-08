Quantcast

Bill Maher slams Trump Republicans for looking at America’s problems and asking, ‘What would a d*ck do?’

Tom Boggioni

08 Apr 2017 at 08:08 ET                   
Real Time host Bill Maher -- (HBO screen grab)

In the New Rules segment of HBO’s Real Time, host Bill Maher tore into the Republican Party for rolling back safety and environmental regulations simply because “they’re d*cks.”

“So much of what they have done since Trump took over isn’t moving the party in a more conservative direction. It’s also not Libertarian. It’s just a d*ck move,” Maher began.

“Republicans have to learn the difference between being a conservative and just being a d*ck,” the HBO host said before adding that conservatism has become “just about some warped idea that the way to show strength is by being a d*ck and that, in a nutshell, is what Republicanism has become – looking at any problem and saying, ‘What would a d*ck do?’”

Maher noted that Republicans have rolled back regulations on the use of lead bullets, asbestos in housing, pesticides and even ending school lunches for low income children.

“That just encourages a dependency of food,” Maher explained. “No more free rides you lazy 6-year-olds. You want to eat? Do what kids in China do:  sew ties for President Trump.”

Watch the video below via HBO:

Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
