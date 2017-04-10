Breitbart backs off Jared Kushner criticism after he personally complained to Trump: report

Jared Kushner (Shutterstock)

Last week, Breitbart News began launching a series of negative articles about President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who at the time was in the midst of a major feud with former Breitbart boss Steve Bannon.

Days later, however, the stream of anti-Kushner articles at Breitbart has stopped — and according to a new report from Business Insider’s Oliver Darcy, that is not a coincidence.

Two sources tell Darcy that Breitbart writers have been told by senior editors to back off slamming Kushner, just days after Kushner reportedly complained personally to Trump about the beating that he was receiving.

Bannon has regularly feuded with Kushner, whom he believes is a bad influence on the president. A report last week claimed that Bannon regularly rails against Kushner for being a “globalist” and a “cuck” because he doesn’t back Bannon’s preferred nationalist agenda on immigration and trade.

Earlier this year, Bannon reportedly instructed Breitbart editors to stop writing articles attacking White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who also regularly butted heads with Bannon in the early days of the administration.