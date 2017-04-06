Breitbart publishes multiple anti-Kushner stories in the wake of Steve Bannon’s NSC ouster

Jared Kushner and wife, Ivanka Trump (Grant Lamos IV-Getty Images)

Breitbart News typically hasn’t focused much on Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner — but that might be changing in the wake of ex-Breitbart boss Steve Bannon’s ouster from the National Security Council.

As Media Matters notes, Breitbart published four negative stories about Kushner on the same day that news broke that Bannon was out at the NSC.

Among other things, Breitbart published a story about Roger Stone slamming Kushner for allegedly leaking dirt on Bannon, as well as a snarky listicle outlining all of the responsibilities that Trump has given to “a 36-year-old real estate mogul” with “a thin resume in diplomacy.”

The four anti-Kushner stories published on Wednesday were the most Kushner-related stories that Breitbart has published all year, as the website in the past hasn’t written much about the president’s son-in-law.

This is noteworthy because one Bannon ally told Axios reporter Jonathan Swan that he believes Kushner will receive “some bad press” in the near future — and he hinted it could be in retaliation for Kushner’s campaign to get Bannon ousted from the NSC.