Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Breitbart publishes multiple anti-Kushner stories in the wake of Steve Bannon’s NSC ouster

Brad Reed

06 Apr 2017 at 12:03 ET                   
Jared Kushner and wife, Ivanka Trump (Grant Lamos IV-Getty Images)

Breitbart News typically hasn’t focused much on Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner — but that might be changing in the wake of ex-Breitbart boss Steve Bannon’s ouster from the National Security Council.

As Media Matters notes, Breitbart published four negative stories about Kushner on the same day that news broke that Bannon was out at the NSC.

Among other things, Breitbart published a story about Roger Stone slamming Kushner for allegedly leaking dirt on Bannon, as well as a snarky listicle outlining all of the responsibilities that Trump has given to “a 36-year-old real estate mogul” with “a thin resume in diplomacy.”

The four anti-Kushner stories published on Wednesday were the most Kushner-related stories that Breitbart has published all year, as the website in the past hasn’t written much about the president’s son-in-law.

This is noteworthy because one Bannon ally told Axios reporter Jonathan Swan that he believes Kushner will receive “some bad press” in the near future — and he hinted it could be in retaliation for Kushner’s campaign to get Bannon ousted from the NSC.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Furious Steve Bannon regularly rails against Jared Kushner for being a ‘globalist cuck’: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+