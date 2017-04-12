BUSTED: Trump caught blatantly lying about whether he knew Steve Bannon before the 2016 campaign

Steve Bannon and Donald Trump (Composite / RawStory)

President Donald Trump told the New York Post on Tuesday that he had never met top political strategist Steve Bannon before Bannon came on to work on his presidential campaign last year.

“I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late,” Trump said. “I had already beaten all the senators and all the governors, and I didn’t know Steve. I’m my own strategist and it wasn’t like I was going to change strategies because I was facing crooked Hillary.”

However, PolitiFact has found that Trump’s claim to have not known Bannon until last year is completely at odds with what he said when he first announced he was bringing Bannon and top adviser Kellyanne Conway on board to run his campaign.

“I have known Steve and Kellyanne both for many years,”‘ Trump said at the time. “They are extremely capable, highly qualified people who love to win and know how to win.”

Additionally, PolitiFact points to a report from Real Clear Politics’ Rebecca Berg that claims Trump first met Bannon in 2011, while also noting that Trump appeared on Bannon’s talk radio program at least nine different times before Bannon came aboard as his campaign manager.