CIA’s Pompeo: WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’ that would have supported the Nazis

CIA Director Mike Pompeo (Screen capture)

In a speech on Thursday afternoon, CIA Director Mike Pompeo drew a bead on WikiLeaks.com, saying that the organization behaves like a “non-state hostile intelligence agency” in relation to the United States.

Pompeo said that if Julian Assange, Edward Snowden and the WikiLeaks collective had been around in the 1930s, they “would have found themselves on the wrong side of history” given WikiLeaks’ support of modern dictators.

“As long as they make a splash” with the publication of purloined documents, Pompeo said, “they care nothing about the lives they put at risk or the damage they cause to national security.”

“WikiLeaks walks like a hostile intelligence service and talks like a hostile intelligence service,” Pompeo said. “It’s time to call out WikiLeaks for what it is: a non-state hostile intelligence service often abetted by state actors like Russia.”

“I’m quite confident that if Assange had been around in the 30s and the 40s and the 50s, he would have found himself on the wrong side of history,” Pompeo said. “We know this because Assange and his ilk make common cause with dictators today.”

WikiLeaks and Assange positioned themselves as major players in the 2016 election, leaking documents hacked from the servers of the Democratic National Committee and from the email account of Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta.

Watch the video, embedded below: