CNN’s Alisyn Camerota: Roger Ailes offered to advance my career at Fox if I went to a hotel with him

CNN host Alisyn Camerota -- screencapture

Appearing on Reliable Sources, CNN host Alisyn Camerota shared her experiences working at troubled Fox News, stating she was personally sexually harassed by Fox honcho Roger Ailes who offered to help her move her career along if she “got to know him better” at a hotel.

Speaking with host Brian Stetler, the former Fox personality said she previously wasn’t comfortable talking about her experiences at her previous employer, but the events surrounding ousted Fox host Bill O’Reilly was a “tipping point” for her.

She then spoke specifically about Ailes.

“Yes, Roger Ailes did sexually harass me,” she began. “He could be funny, but he could also be a bit of a bully and mean. He also was often kind of grossly inappropriate with things he would say and I think many of us experienced that. He would talk about body parts. He would say ‘give me a spin.’ He would want to be greeted with a hug.”

“But this time that I remember most was when I was first starting out at Fox and I was single,” she recalled. “I remember being in Roger’s office. I was saying I wanted more opportunity. He said, ‘Well, I would have to work with you. I would have to work with you on that case. I would have to work with you really closely and it may require us getting to know each other better. That might have to happen away from here, it might have to happen at a hotel, do you know what I’m saying?” And I said ‘Yeah, I think I do know what you’re saying.'”

“And I just want to say I knew in my head I’m never going to that hotel under any circumstances,” she continued. “But I didn’t know what that meant for me and my career. I remember vividly I had sort of an out of body experience and thinking is this it? Is this the end of my time here? Will I be fired if I don’t do this? I want everybody to understand I know the happens. There is a visceral reaction that you have where you recognize my career and everything I worked for is under threat and I don’t know what’s going to happen next.”

