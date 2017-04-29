Quantcast

Colbert: America survived Trump’s first 100 days — but Bill O’Reilly didn’t

Tom Boggioni

29 Apr 2017 at 09:18 ET                   
Stephen Colbert (Photo: Screen capture)

Friday night, Late Show host Stephen Colbert congratulated America for surviving President Donald Trump’s first 100 days — but noted Fox News host Bill O’Reilly wasn’t so lucky.

‘This brings us to the end of Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office. After this, we can’t take him back to the store without a receipt,” Colbert began.

After congratulating the audience for surviving the first 100 days of a Trump administration, the CBS host said he actually thought America was better than ever.

“America’s never been better in my opinion,” said Colbert explained. “La La Land and Moonlight won best picture—that’s twice the best picture in one year. And Bill O’Reilly got fired and now has to sexually harass people freelance.”

“A lot has been done in the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency, just none of it by him,” he quipped.

Watch the video below via Twitter:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
