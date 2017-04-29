Colbert: America survived Trump’s first 100 days — but Bill O’Reilly didn’t

Stephen Colbert (Photo: Screen capture)

Friday night, Late Show host Stephen Colbert congratulated America for surviving President Donald Trump’s first 100 days — but noted Fox News host Bill O’Reilly wasn’t so lucky.

‘This brings us to the end of Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office. After this, we can’t take him back to the store without a receipt,” Colbert began.

After congratulating the audience for surviving the first 100 days of a Trump administration, the CBS host said he actually thought America was better than ever.

“America’s never been better in my opinion,” said Colbert explained. “La La Land and Moonlight won best picture—that’s twice the best picture in one year. And Bill O’Reilly got fired and now has to sexually harass people freelance.”

“A lot has been done in the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency, just none of it by him,” he quipped.

Watch the video below via Twitter: