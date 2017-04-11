Courier-Journal faces instant backlash for hyping doctor’s ‘troubled past’ after United beating

Doctor removed from United flight by police officers

Shocking video of a doctor being violently dragged off an overbooked United Airlines flight has dominated news coverage for more than 24 hours — but readers recoiled from reporting on the passenger’s past.

David Dao was removed from a flight late Sunday from Chicago to Louisville, and his hometown Courier-Journal newspaper followed up by reporting on his previous legal troubles.

The Elizabethtown pulmonologist was convicted on drug-related offenses in 2004 related to fraudulent prescriptions and an alleged sexual relationship with a patient, and he regained his medical license in 2015 under certain conditions.

Social media users quickly and strongly criticized the newspaper for reporting details of Dao’s past, which many readers found irrelevant to his treatment by the airline and Chicago police.

So glad we're now in the point of a viral news cycle where we tar and feather a guy who never in any way asked for publicity. — Alex Koppelman (@AlexKoppelman) April 11, 2017

@courierjournal Rationalize your state violence for me! — WitchOfNightForever (@Glennfinito) April 11, 2017

@courierjournal TL;DR Doc once did some shady stuff and so he deserved to get beat and kicked off. — Not G.G. Liddy (@ThirtyMinuteAbs) April 11, 2017

Hmmm. Sounds like Kentucky took care of this legally and fairly and then years later he was assaulted for no reason. https://t.co/gJsGNXdLMz — Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) April 11, 2017

If you fly United, you may or may not be assaulted and then subjected later to character assassination. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 11, 2017

@courierjournal Oh look victim blaming 101. Garbage — Melonhead (@Bpstevens87) April 11, 2017

Soon we'll hear he was no angel and did Purple Drank. https://t.co/CaPLKKEzH2 — Roy Edroso (@edroso) April 11, 2017

@courierjournal Why publish this? "This man was publicly humiliated by @United. Why don't we harm him more & do a piece on his unrelated troubled past?" — Avi Bueno (@JasperAvi) April 11, 2017

@courierjournal And now his history is being dragged through the news. Shameful. @united — Janet Hancock (@sfjw) April 11, 2017

Did United pay someone to dig up dirt on Dao? Or did some public-spirited journo do it for free, for 'balance'? Not sure which is worse. — Leonard Pierce (@leonardpierce) April 11, 2017

Maybe the Courier-Journal can next do an expose on the troubled past of local politician Mitch McConnell. — Maria Schneider (@marlaschnelder) April 11, 2017

@courierjournal How much ad space did @united just buy from you? — Susan (@chmodsusan) April 11, 2017

@courierjournal So United bought a newspaper. — andy tants (@andygtants) April 11, 2017

@courierjournal I hope if I ever get mauled by #UnitedAirlines, someone doesn't dredge up something faulty about me JUST TO VICTIM BLAME. Ugh. — SVSalon (@SVSalon) April 11, 2017

@courierjournal This is so irrelevant. That doesn't change the fact the he was dragged out of a seat that he paid for. — j (@JUSTlNW) April 11, 2017

@courierjournal By all means tell us what he was wearing, too. Maybe he was wearing something that gave them the idea he would be willing to be assaulted? — Al (@Crazy4RedSox) April 11, 2017