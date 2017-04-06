Death by banana peel? Black hole? The science behind your most absurd nightmares
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A new book investigates the lighter side of death pexel These guys are investigating the lighter side of death? Death. You know it’s coming, at some point, but do you really want to talk about it? If it’s your own death, probably not. But someone else’s death? Better yet, someone else’s totally hypothetical, totally bizarre death?…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion