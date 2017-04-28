Donald Trump sees a lot of similarities between himself and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters (Fox News/screen grab)

President Donald Trump sees something of himself in North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

The former real estate developer and reality TV star raised eyebrows in a Reuters interview, when he admitted that being president was more difficult than he expected and threatened “major, major” conflict with North Korea, a nuclear power.

But, in comments flagged by Gizmodo, he also empathized with the supreme leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Trump, who tried to escape his own father’s shadow by going into business for himself at 27, found some similarities between his biography and Kim Jong-un’s.

“He’s 27 years old. His father dies, took over a regime. So say what you want, but that is not easy, especially at that age,” Trump told Reuters.

“I’m not giving him credit or not giving him credit,” Trump continued. “I’m just saying that’s a very hard thing to do. As to whether or not he’s rational, I have no opinion on it. I hope he’s rational.”