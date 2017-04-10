Eric Trump is ‘sure’ Ivanka encouraged their father to strike Syria: ‘I think that’s a great thing’

Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. -- Trump campaign

Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump told the Telegraph he’s “sure” his sister, Ivanka Trump, played a role in the president of the United States deciding to attack a Syrian air base.

“Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence. I’m sure she said: ‘Listen, this is horrible stuff,’” Eric said of the Bashar al-Assad regime’s attack on Syrian civilians last Tuesday. Experts say Assad’s regime likely deployed sarin gas in an assault that killed at least 70 people. The horrible images prompted Donald Trump to launch 59 Tomahawk missiles against the country.

“My father will act in times like that,” Eric Trump told the Telegraph. “And by the way, he was anti doing anything with Syria two years ago. Then a leader gasses their own people, women and children. At some point America is the global leader and the world’s superpower has to come forward and act and they did with a lot of support of our allies and I think that’s a great thing.”

Eric Trump, who runs the Trump Organization alongside brother Eric Trump, said he stays “out of politics” and “out of the administration,” but insists his father “was deeply affected by those images of the children.”

“There isn’t a single decent person in the world who saw those images and saw those kids being sprayed down by hoses to keep their skin from burning, who wasn’t deeply affected by what happened over there,” Eric Trump continued. “It was horrible. These guys are savages and I’m glad he responded the way he responded.”