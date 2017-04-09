Quantcast
2016
News
US News
World
Science
Tech
Media
Video
Opinion
Pandagon
Panic in Funland
Katie Halper
Ed Schultz
Ana Kasparian
Commentary
More
Privacy Policy
Term of Service
Media Kit ( PDF )
News Tips
Copyright & Syndication Questions
Banned from Commenting ?
Masthead
Jobs and Interships
Facebook, Politics, Trump News, U.S. News
Ex-U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara jabs Trump with ‘crowd size’ joke at first public appearance since firing
09 Apr 2017 at 21:42 ET
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara took a dig at President Donald Trump this week during his first public appearance since the administration forced him out of office in March.

Mediaite.com said that Bharara was delivering a speech at the Cooper Union on Thursday when he made a joke about Trump’s neurotic fixation on the puny size of the crowd at his inauguration.

“From where I’m standing, looks to be about one to 1.5 million people,” Bharara said, looking out at the audience. “I don’t care what the picture shows. My crowd is much bigger than Obama’s crowd.”

Bharara was fired by Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions in a sweeping round of personnel changes after Trump was sworn in as president. He slammed the administration’s “helter-skelter incompetence” and the chaos in the White House leading up to his removal — particularly given that Trump has assured him days before that his position was safe.

Watch the video, embedded below:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected]
Next on Raw Story >
Russian cyber operative wanted in connection with US election hacks arrested in Spain
Newest Stories
Read more stories