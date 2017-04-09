Ex-U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara jabs Trump with ‘crowd size’ joke at first public appearance since firing

David Ferguson 09 Apr 2017 at 21:42 ET

Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara took a dig at President Donald Trump this week during his first public appearance since the administration forced him out of office in March.

Mediaite.com said that Bharara was delivering a speech at the Cooper Union on Thursday when he made a joke about Trump’s neurotic fixation on the puny size of the crowd at his inauguration.

“From where I’m standing, looks to be about one to 1.5 million people,” Bharara said, looking out at the audience. “I don’t care what the picture shows. My crowd is much bigger than Obama’s crowd.”

Bharara was fired by Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions in a sweeping round of personnel changes after Trump was sworn in as president. He slammed the administration’s “helter-skelter incompetence” and the chaos in the White House leading up to his removal — particularly given that Trump has assured him days before that his position was safe.

Watch the video, embedded below:

BHARARA: "My crowd is a lot bigger than Obama's…it looks to be 1/1.5 million…it's a really huge crowd…that's the info I was given!" pic.twitter.com/qh8TUTgnBZ — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) April 6, 2017