FBI Director James Comey to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 3

Elizabeth Preza 26 Apr 2017 at 19:05 ET

FBI director James Comey will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on “oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” MNSBC’s Kyle Griffin reports.

James Comey has been called to testify before the Senate Judiciary Cmte on May 3rd on "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation". pic.twitter.com/KloEY5mSzU — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 26, 2017

Comey played a pivotal role in the 2016 election when he revealed that former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton was under investigation for a private email server she had as Secretary of State. The FBI ultimately declined to press charges.

In contrast to his unprecedented announcement about an ongoing investigation into Clinton’s email use, the FBI director failed to inform the public about a separate investigation into Donald Trump’s campaign and possible collusion with Russian operatives trying to impact the election.

The testimony will take place on Wednesday, May 3 at 10 a.m.