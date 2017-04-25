Quantcast

Federal judge blocks Trump’s executive order cutting off federal funds for sanctuary cities

Elizabeth Preza

25 Apr 2017 at 16:24 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

A federal judge in California on Tuesday blocked Donald Trump’s executive order cutting off federal funding to sanctuary cities.

The judge in San Francisco v. Donald J. Trump granted a preliminary injunction against the order, and in doing so called out “the Government’s flawed interpretation of the order.”

The injunction, the Court states, “[prohibits] the Government from exercising” the order “in a way that violated the Constitution.”

