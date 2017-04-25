Federal judge blocks Trump’s executive order cutting off federal funds for sanctuary cities
A federal judge in California on Tuesday blocked Donald Trump’s executive order cutting off federal funding to sanctuary cities.
The judge in San Francisco v. Donald J. Trump granted a preliminary injunction against the order, and in doing so called out “the Government’s flawed interpretation of the order.”
The injunction, the Court states, “[prohibits] the Government from exercising” the order “in a way that violated the Constitution.”
BREAKING: Judge blocks Trump's sanctuary cities executive order (in about the strangest way possible…) pic.twitter.com/gn8C4y5hKd
— Matt Zapotosky (@mattzap) April 25, 2017
