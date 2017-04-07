FireKushner hashtag blows up Twitter as Trump’s base turns on his ‘little snake’ son-in-law

Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump, is pictured during a helicopter transit over Baghdad, Iraq. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro

Even as the White House furiously tries to tamp down rumors that it is torn by inner strife and teetering on the verge of firing adviser Stephen Bannon, President Donald Trump’s far-right supporters have launched a hashtag campaign calling for the ouster of the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Kushner has attracted a great deal of media attention over the last two weeks since — in addition to his role as Middle East peacekeeper and trade liaison to Canada, China and Mexico — it was announced that Kushner would be heading the Office of American Innovation, a bureau designed to streamline and de-bureaucratize the federal government.

Conspiracy monger and far-right radio host Alex Jones dubbed Kushner and Pres. Trump’s daughter Ivanka as “enemies of the republic” after he heard rumors that the pair were largely responsible for the airstrikes in Syria on Thursday night.

This came on top of a series of anti-Kushner hit pieces published by senior White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon’s former company Breitbart.com.

Jones’ and Bannon’s online allies took it upon themselves to launch the #FireKushner campaign in response.

So after getting a bit informed on Jared Kushner and his ties to Israel and George Soros, yeah, #FireKushner — BornOfRa (@BornOfRa) April 8, 2017

Out with the neocon warmongering merchant. #FireKushner — Auric Goldfinger (@MrAufinger) April 8, 2017

President Trump

Keep Kushner – be 1 term President #FireKushner + Keep Bannon – gives you twice as long to #MAGA

This is a #EASY decision. — Morpheus (@RedPillingYou) April 8, 2017

Litmus test: If John McCain is happy, you made the wrong choice. @realDonaldTrump #FireKushner — Lou Swiple (@Fashy_American) April 8, 2017

#firekushner we do not want kohn or globalists in the whitehouse — Aidan O (@AidanOrf) April 8, 2017

We all knew this little snake would be trouble, he's been in favour of virtually everything Trump campaigned against! #FireKushner — victor clarkson (@VictorClarkson7) April 8, 2017

As the hashtag spread, gleeful progressives joined in the fray.

If we were able to fire every incompetent piece of shit in the White House right now – the only one left would be Barron Trump.#FireKushner — Pin Head (@PiercedSkull) April 8, 2017

SOCIAL MEDIA: #FireKushner is trending on Twitter in the US, with many tweets highlighting his Jewish faith and calling him a 'globalist' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 8, 2017

@Amy_Siskind @Zigmanfreud The Alt-right or the Nazis, only want him fired because they found out he is Jewish. They are very antisemitic. #FireKushner — Captain Trenaway (@Trenaway11) April 8, 2017

#FireKushner The anti-Semites are all alive and well . . . where's my fucking gun? — Mia Otterson (@LovelyMissMiaO) April 8, 2017

#FireKushner #PresidentBannon I'd sleep a lot better at night if he fires Bannon instead of Kusner (Since investigation will take awhile) — ❄ TeyV Green ❄ (@TeyV_Green) April 8, 2017

#FireKushner & his dead eyed #stepfordwife & his soulless pussy grabbing #fatherinlaw Knock down the whole damn hive. #impeachtrump — Tymberlee Hill (@TymberleeHill) April 8, 2017

Jared Kushner vs. Pepe the Frog. Fine. Tuned. Machine.#FireKushner — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) April 8, 2017

Laughing at the #FireKushner people, they're not to happy with their #illigetimatepresident and his son in law. — Tina (@lostdogs20) April 8, 2017

Dude, if they #FireKushner, who is going to do the work of Presidenting? — Kara E (@karathebird) April 8, 2017

Blaming Kushner for what Trump did is the perfect example of the anti-Semitism of the right. #FireKushner — Lovely Left (@LovelyLeft) April 8, 2017