#FireKushner hashtag blows up Twitter as Trump’s base turns on his ‘little snake’ son-in-law

David Ferguson

07 Apr 2017 at 21:29 ET                   
Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump, is pictured during a helicopter transit over Baghdad, Iraq. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro

Even as the White House furiously tries to tamp down rumors that it is torn by inner strife and teetering on the verge of firing adviser Stephen Bannon, President Donald Trump’s far-right supporters have launched a hashtag campaign calling for the ouster of the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Kushner has attracted a great deal of media attention over the last two weeks since — in addition to his role as Middle East peacekeeper and trade liaison to Canada, China and Mexico — it was announced that Kushner would be heading the Office of American Innovation, a bureau designed to streamline and de-bureaucratize the federal government.

Conspiracy monger and far-right radio host Alex Jones dubbed Kushner and Pres. Trump’s daughter Ivanka as “enemies of the republic” after he heard rumors that the pair were largely responsible for the airstrikes in Syria on Thursday night.

This came on top of a series of anti-Kushner hit pieces published by senior White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon’s former company Breitbart.com.

Jones’ and Bannon’s online allies took it upon themselves to launch the #FireKushner campaign in response.

As the hashtag spread, gleeful progressives joined in the fray.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
