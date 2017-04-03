Flailing Trump reduced to citing ‘Fox & Friends’ reports to bash Obama and Clinton

Donald Trump speaks from the White House (screen grab)

President Donald Trump was up early on Twitter Monday morning, lashing out at former President Barack Obama and his former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

First, Trump cited a report on Fox & Friends to claim vindication for his baseless claims that Obama illegally spied on him during the 2016 presidential campaign. Despite the fact that Trump has access to some of the top intelligence agencies in the world, he’s still relying on morning cable news shows as the primary sources for supporting his assertions about illegal intelligence gathering.

Such amazing reporting on unmasking and the crooked scheme against us by @foxandfriends. "Spied on before nomination." The real story. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2017

Next, Trump lashed out at former Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, whose brother Trump alleges got paid “big money” to lobby against sanctions against Russia.

Was the brother of John Podesta paid big money to get the sanctions on Russia lifted? Did Hillary know? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2017

And finally, Trump once against attacked Hillary Clinton for getting “the answers” to debate questions ahead of a Democratic primary town hall — despite the fact that Clinton only received tips about the questions that would be asked, not the answers themselves.