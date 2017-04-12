Former British chief spy suggests Trump is compromised by ‘Russian money’ keeping his business afloat

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media after a meeting meeting with Pentagon officials at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Sir Richard Dearlove, the former head of the British spy agency MI6, suggested recently that President Donald Trump may still be haunted by loans linked to Russia that were made after U.S. creditors refused to lend to him.

In what The Sun called a “bombshell accusation”, Dearlove told Prospect magazine that Trump may be under the thumb of Russians due to loans made to keep his business afloat following the 2008 financial collapse.

“What lingers for Trump may be what deals — on what terms — he did after the financial crisis of 2008 to borrow Russian money when others in the west apparently would not lend to him,” Dearlove, who headed MI6 from 1999 through 2004, said.

The former spy also weighed in on recent White House claims that President Barack Obama used the British eavesdropping agency GCHQ to spy on Trump’s campaign, which he called “deeply embarrassing.”

“For Trump and the administration, that is,” Dearlove added. “The only possible explanation is that Trump started tweeting without understanding how the NSA-GCHQ relationship actually works.”