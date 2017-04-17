Quantcast

Fox’s Geraldo Rivera lashes out at John Oliver for mocking his MOAB war-gasm

Eric W. Dolan

17 Apr 2017 at 12:00 ET                   
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera (screen grab)

After being mocked by HBO’s John Oliver, Fox News host Geraldo Rivera took to Twitter to offer a response.

Oliver had bashed Rivera for his gleeful response to the U.S Air Force dropping its biggest non-nuclear non-penetrating bomb. The Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb — nicknamed the mother of all bombs — was dropped in Afghanistan last week, killing about 90 Islamic State-aligned militants.

“One of my favorite things in the 16 years I’ve been here at Fox News is watching bombs drop on bad guys,” Rivera said on Fox News.

On his comedy show Sunday, Oliver took aim at those remarks: “One of my favorite things in four seasons on this show is getting to look into the camera and say ‘fuck you Geraldo, I hope your mustache gets caught in a box fan.'”

Rivera responded the following day on Twitter:

Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
People who read The Handmaid’s Tale think it could never happen here — but it already did
