Fox’s Geraldo Rivera lashes out at John Oliver for mocking his MOAB war-gasm

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera (screen grab)

After being mocked by HBO’s John Oliver, Fox News host Geraldo Rivera took to Twitter to offer a response.

Oliver had bashed Rivera for his gleeful response to the U.S Air Force dropping its biggest non-nuclear non-penetrating bomb. The Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb — nicknamed the mother of all bombs — was dropped in Afghanistan last week, killing about 90 Islamic State-aligned militants.

“One of my favorite things in the 16 years I’ve been here at Fox News is watching bombs drop on bad guys,” Rivera said on Fox News.

On his comedy show Sunday, Oliver took aim at those remarks: “One of my favorite things in four seasons on this show is getting to look into the camera and say ‘fuck you Geraldo, I hope your mustache gets caught in a box fan.'”

Rivera responded the following day on Twitter: