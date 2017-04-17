Glenn Beck fires back at ‘unprofessional’ Tomi Lahren for ‘mistreating staffers’ in countersuit

Tomi Lahren and Glenn Beck (RawStory / Composite)

The war between Blaze founder Glenn Beck and suspended commentator Tomi Lahren took another turn Monday afternoon when Beck filed a countersuit against Lahren in a Texas court.

According to Lawnewz, Beck’s countersuit alleges that Lahren mistreated fellow Blaze employees, calling her behavior, “inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Beck’s suit states, Lahren constantly complained about lighting, room temperature, editing, shooting and directing and that she made public appearances without prior approval.

The suit also alleges, “Lahren turned down a number of advertisers on Blaze for unexplained reasons, limiting any chance for TheBlaze to recoup its investment into her and her show.”

Lahren — who claims she has been terminated despite the Blaze stating that she is currently suspended and still being paid — threatened earlier in the day to expose Beck’s “misconduct,” but without specifying what that misconduct would entail.

Monday morning a Blaze spokesperson shot back at Lahren, stating, “It is puzzling that an employee who remains under contract (and is still being paid) has sued us for being fired, especially when we continue to comply fully with the terms of our agreement with her.”

At issue is Lahren’s attempt to gain control of her Blaze Facebook page with her 4.2 million followers.