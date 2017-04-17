‘God has given us another chance’: Speakers at pro-Trump rally urge crowd to prepare for a ‘civil war’

Supporters of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hold their hands to their chest as the national anthem is played at a campaign rally in Concord, New Hampshire January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

A pro-Trump rally in a tiny Minnesota town turned into a revival with speakers exhorting the crowd to prepare for a possible civil war after rural voters propelled Donald Trump in to the White House in 2016.

According to the West Central Tribune, approximately 200 people attended a “We Have Your Back” rally in Wilmar, Minnesota to show their support for Trump and make plans to support candidates who will back the president.

One of the event’s organizers, Ron Brantsner, told the crowd that they needed to elect more Republicans to Congress, saying, “Get the Republican Party back on its feet again. We can’t let our guard down. We won the battle, but not the war.”

Local politician, State Representative Tim Miller (R) echoed the sentiments, telling the crowd, many huddled in their cars on the brisk day, “We are entering a time of civil war. We must stay engaged,” before adding, “Government doesn’t create prosperity, the people do. God, in his grace, has given us another chance.”

According to another organizer, Bob Enos, rural voters put Trump in the White House and the rest of the country needs to deal with it.

“Seventy percent of rural America voted for Donald J. Trump. If that isn’t a mandate I don’t know what is. He won, get over it,” Enos told the crowd.

Watch video from the event below via Facebook: