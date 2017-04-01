GOP lawmaker battles White House after Trump social media director calls for his defeat at the polls

President Donald Trump, Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) -- screenshots

While President Donald Trump has been busy Saturday morning attacking the media — and NBC’s Chuck Todd in particular — the man who oversees his official social media accounts has called for a Republican congressman to be primaried and defeated at the polls.

On Twitter, Director of Social Media and Senior Advisor Dan Scavino tweeted, “@realDonaldTrump is bringing auto plants & jobs back to Michigan. @justinamash is a big liability. #TrumpTrain, defeat him in primary.”

Amash touts himself as a libertarian and has been a thorn in the side of Trump, including attacking the American Health Care Act — also known as Trumpcare.

The Michigan lawmaker — part of the Freedom Caucus — took a shot at Trump earlier in the week after after the president complained about the conservative Republican faction that doomed his health care replacement plan.

On Twitter, Amash wrote, “It didn’t take long for the swamp to drain @realDonaldTrump. No shame, Mr. President. Almost everyone succumbs to the D.C. Establishment.”

Responding to Scavino’s Saturday tweet, Amash shot back: “Trump admin & Establishment have merged into #Trumpstablishment. Same old agenda: Attack conservatives, libertarians & independent thinkers.”

You can see the tweets below:

