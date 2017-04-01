Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

GOP lawmaker battles White House after Trump social media director calls for his defeat at the polls

Tom Boggioni

01 Apr 2017 at 13:51 ET                   
President Donald Trump, Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) -- screenshots

While President Donald Trump has been busy Saturday morning attacking the media — and NBC’s Chuck Todd in particular — the man who oversees his official social media accounts has called for a Republican congressman to be primaried and defeated at the polls.

On Twitter, Director of Social Media and Senior Advisor Dan Scavino tweeted, “@realDonaldTrump is bringing auto plants & jobs back to Michigan. @justinamash is a big liability. #TrumpTrain, defeat him in primary.”

Amash touts himself as a libertarian and has been a thorn in the side of Trump, including attacking the American Health Care Act — also known as Trumpcare.

The Michigan lawmaker — part of the Freedom Caucus — took a shot at Trump earlier in the week after after the president complained about the conservative Republican faction that doomed his health care replacement plan.

On Twitter, Amash wrote, “It didn’t take long for the swamp to drain @realDonaldTrump. No shame, Mr. President. Almost everyone succumbs to the D.C. Establishment.”

Responding to Scavino’s Saturday tweet, Amash shot back: “Trump admin & Establishment have merged into #Trumpstablishment. Same old agenda: Attack conservatives, libertarians & independent thinkers.”

You can see the tweets below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Jane Goodall: Public needs to face down Trump’s ‘absurd’ anti-science policies and back researchers
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+