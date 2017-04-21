Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

GOP state senator who used racist, sexist slurs against black colleagues resigns

Elizabeth Preza

21 Apr 2017 at 11:23 ET                   
Sen. Frank Artiles (Screen

The Florida GOP senator who called black colleagues the N-word and called one black colleague a “b*tch” resigned Friday amid uproar over his comments.

Former Sen. Frank Artiles, from Miami, made the comments Monday night at the Governor’s Club in Tallahassee. He previously refused to resign.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘She’s the devil’: Steve Bannon warned Roger Ailes that Megyn Kelly would ‘turn on’ him
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+