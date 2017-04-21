GOP state senator who used racist, sexist slurs against black colleagues resigns

Sen. Frank Artiles (Screen

The Florida GOP senator who called black colleagues the N-word and called one black colleague a “b*tch” resigned Friday amid uproar over his comments.

BREAKING: Frank Artiles resigns Florida Senate seat amid uproar over racist and sexist comments to black colleagues https://t.co/2EhkkVUoQy — Steve Bousquet (@stevebousquet) April 21, 2017

Former Sen. Frank Artiles, from Miami, made the comments Monday night at the Governor’s Club in Tallahassee. He previously refused to resign.