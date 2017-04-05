GOP strategist Rick Wilson shreds Trump’s ‘daily chaotic sh*tshow’: He’s ‘bad at being president’

GOP strategist Rick Wilson -- (MSNBC screencapture)

GOP strategist Rick Wilson, who has been a thorn in President Donald Trump’s side dating back to before he became the Republican nominee, unleashed a massive tweetstorm Wednesday morning explaining why Trump is failing at his job so miserably.

With the president unable to repeal and replace Obamacare with a GOP substitute and the courts smacking down his immigration orders, Wilson pointed to Trump’s approval numbers deathspiral.

“Trump’s poll numbers suck for a reason. It’s not complicated. He. Is. Bad. At. Being. President,” Wilson tweeted.

With that Wilson broke down everything about Trump that makes each day a “chaotic sh*tshow,” including the president’s lack of “character, discipline, and management skills,” and noted that Trump’s antics are killing the Republican Party.

You can read his tweets below:

1/ Trump's poll numbers suck for a reason. It's not complicated. He. Is. Bad. At. Being. President. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 5, 2017

2/ The daily chaotic shitshow can't disguise the fact that he's just not good at the work of being the leader of our nation. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 5, 2017

3/ He believes in nothing beyond his own ego needs, and lacks character, discipline, and management skills. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 5, 2017

4/ He mistakenly thinks his skill as a game show host and in snookering enough rubes to vote for him was leadership. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 5, 2017

5/ In reality, he's a weak man, a weak leader, and a weak thinker. He's crafty, not smart. He was more lucky than good and doesn't get that. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 5, 2017

6/ Now — as SOMEONE — warned you, he's becoming the boat anchor around the neck of the GOP and conservatives. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 5, 2017

7/ But he's at least attacking duh librul media, right? You still have THAT figleaf, right "conservative" media? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 5, 2017

8/ Domestically, you'll just look politely aside while he proposes trillion-dollar infra bills, an Ivankacare child care bill, and a VAT. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 5, 2017