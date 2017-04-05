GOP strategist Rick Wilson shreds Trump’s ‘daily chaotic sh*tshow’: He’s ‘bad at being president’
GOP strategist Rick Wilson, who has been a thorn in President Donald Trump’s side dating back to before he became the Republican nominee, unleashed a massive tweetstorm Wednesday morning explaining why Trump is failing at his job so miserably.
With the president unable to repeal and replace Obamacare with a GOP substitute and the courts smacking down his immigration orders, Wilson pointed to Trump’s approval numbers deathspiral.
“Trump’s poll numbers suck for a reason. It’s not complicated. He. Is. Bad. At. Being. President,” Wilson tweeted.
With that Wilson broke down everything about Trump that makes each day a “chaotic sh*tshow,” including the president’s lack of “character, discipline, and management skills,” and noted that Trump’s antics are killing the Republican Party.
You can read his tweets below:
1/ Trump's poll numbers suck for a reason. It's not complicated.
He. Is. Bad. At. Being. President.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 5, 2017
2/ The daily chaotic shitshow can't disguise the fact that he's just not good at the work of being the leader of our nation.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 5, 2017
3/ He believes in nothing beyond his own ego needs, and lacks character, discipline, and management skills.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 5, 2017
4/ He mistakenly thinks his skill as a game show host and in snookering enough rubes to vote for him was leadership.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 5, 2017
5/ In reality, he's a weak man, a weak leader, and a weak thinker. He's crafty, not smart. He was more lucky than good and doesn't get that.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 5, 2017
6/ Now — as SOMEONE — warned you, he's becoming the boat anchor around the neck of the GOP and conservatives.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 5, 2017
7/ But he's at least attacking duh librul media, right? You still have THAT figleaf, right "conservative" media?
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 5, 2017
8/ Domestically, you'll just look politely aside while he proposes trillion-dollar infra bills, an Ivankacare child care bill, and a VAT.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 5, 2017
9/ No matter how much this deranged arsonist sets alight, "But…the MSM…but Obummer…but Killary" is a nice mantra while it all burns.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 5, 2017