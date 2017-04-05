Quantcast

GOP strategist Rick Wilson shreds Trump’s ‘daily chaotic sh*tshow’: He’s ‘bad at being president’

Tom Boggioni

05 Apr 2017 at 10:18 ET                   
GOP strategist Rick Wilson -- (MSNBC screencapture)

GOP strategist Rick Wilson, who has been a thorn in President Donald Trump’s side dating back to before he became the Republican nominee, unleashed a massive tweetstorm Wednesday morning explaining why Trump is failing at his job so miserably.

With the president unable to repeal and replace Obamacare with a GOP substitute and the courts smacking down his immigration orders, Wilson pointed to Trump’s approval numbers deathspiral.

“Trump’s poll numbers suck for a reason. It’s not complicated. He. Is. Bad. At. Being. President,” Wilson tweeted.

With that Wilson broke down everything about Trump that makes each day a “chaotic sh*tshow,” including the president’s lack of “character, discipline, and management skills,” and noted that Trump’s antics are killing the Republican Party.

You can read his tweets below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
