Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Hospitals rush to get accelerated visas for foreign medical residents

STAT

03 Apr 2017 at 07:45 ET                   
Doctors in surgery (Shutterstock)

They’ve gotten through medical school. They’ve applied to residency programs, and been offered a job at a US hospital. But for some of the 3,814 non-US citizens who graduated from foreign schools and who won coveted residencies in the United States, it’s unclear whether they’ll be able to start work on time in the summer. That’s…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Who said it? Take the Melissa McCarthy – Sean Spicer quiz
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+