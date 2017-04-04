House intel member: Trump ‘delays, disrupts and detracts’ because ‘things are not going well for him’

Erin Burnett, Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) -- screencapture

Appearing on CNN, a House Intelligence Committee member said he has grown “very, very tired” of President Donald Trump and his boosters using ” ‘delay, disrupt and detract” tactics to slow down investigations into collusion between the president’s campaign staff and the Russians.

Speaking on OutFront with Erin Burnett, Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) brushed aside accusations against former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice as a sideshow before stating his committee is still trying to get the investigation up and going and calling witnesses.

“We haven’t even begun listening to witness testimony and I look forward to Mr. [Carter] Page’s testimony,” Quigley explained. “They all say they’re willing to come forward and tell us everything we need to know and we are still literally reviewing the documents — we haven’t interviewed a single person yet. It is premature to say one thing or another, but there’s probable cause to believe that there was collusion. There’s not guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, but we’ve just started this. Give us some time to do it right.”

Asked about fellow intel committee member, Rep. Joaquín Castro (D-TX) comments that some Trump associates will “end up in jail,” Quigley said “we look at things differently.”

“I want to take a more deliberate approach to this,” Quigley said before turning to the Trump White House. “I am very, very tired of the three tactics from the White House on this: delay, disrupt and detract. They clearly don’t like the way this investigation is going.”

“The first open hearing was a nightmare for them where Director Comey announced there was an investigation. He said that there was no evidence that Trump Tower was wiretapped. And he said that the Russians were absolutely trying to help influence to help President Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton,” he continued. “So things are clearly not going well for them. That’s too bad. I want the American public to learn exactly what took place.”

