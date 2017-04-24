Quantcast

‘I miss having a human president’: The internet welcomes back Obama and his ‘intelligible words’

Travis Gettys

24 Apr 2017 at 14:09 ET                   
Barack Obama interviewed by Bill Maher (Photo: Screen capture)

Barack Obama offered a brief reminder Monday that presidents can speak intelligible, complete sentences on subjects they’re qualified to speak about.

The former president didn’t take any overt shots at his successor during a lecture at the University of Chicago, where he once taught constitutional law, but his talk stood in stark contrast to this weekend’s bewildering Associated Press interview with President Donald Trump.

The differences weren’t lost on social media users.

