‘I’m a Democrat because I’m black?’: Watch CNN’s April Ryan battle Jack Kingston over political partisanship

CNN Panel (Screengrab)

A rowdy CNN panel ended with journalist April Ryan pummeling conservative Jack Kingston for saying she’s a Democrat.

The panel was discussing Sean Spicer’s claim on Tuesday that Adolf Hitler “didn’t even sink” to using chemical weapons against civilians like Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, a demonstrably false claim the White House press secretary was later forced to walk back.

“This statement happened during Passover, a holy time for a community that was the butt of an atrocity,” Ryan explained to her fellow panelists during CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight.”

“Ana, Ana,” Kingston said, incorrectly referring to Ryan by the name of another panelist, Ana Navarro.

“That’s not Ana,” Lemon interjected.

“I’m April, this is April,” Ryan said.

“Not all colored girls, are the same, Jack!” Navarro said while Lemon laughed. But Kingston wasn’t finished.

“You might not be criticizing him because you’re a Democrat,” Kingston said to Ryan. “You’re criticizing him because you don’t like Trump.”

“I never said I was a Democrat, I never said I was a Republican!” Ryan shot back. “You don’t know my politics!”

“She’s a journalist,” Navarro pointed out. The segment quickly derailed as Kingston tried to insist Ryan was a partisan voter.

“I’m a Democrat because I’m black?” Ryan asked.

“He thinks you’re me, that’s the problem he’s having,” Navarro joked. “Jack, do me a favor: quit while you’re behind.”

Watch the video below, via @igorvolsky: