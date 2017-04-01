‘It takes a village to help a manchild stay in power’: Bill Maher hammers Trump’s White House enablers

Real Time host Bill Maher -- (screenshot)

HBO host Bill Maher lambasted President Donald Trump’s inner circle on Friday night, labeling them “enablers” propping up a “manchild.”

Singling out Vice President Mike Pence, press secretary Sean Spicer, and advisors Kellyanne Conway and Stephen Miller, the Real Time host called them out for going on TV and pretending, “Trump didn’t say what everybody just heard him say.”

“New rule,” Maher began, “If you get up everyday and try and make Donald Trump’s ludicrous and dangerous pronouncements sound normal and sane, you are an enabler.”

“Twenty years from now when your kids ask you, over a glass of Soylent Green, ‘What did you do during the Trump years, daddy?’ You don’t want your answer to be, ‘My job was to go on TV and say my job was to go on TV and pretend Trump didn’t say what everybody just heard him say,'” Maher continued.

“Without these professional liars and deniers, there is no Trump,” Maher added. “It takes a village to help a man-child stay in power. And the excuse, ‘I am just doing my job’ is starting to sound a whole lot like I was just following orders.”

