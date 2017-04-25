‘It’s not going to be a pleasant day’ for Trump: CNN panel relishes anticipated Sally Yates testimony

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates speaks during a press conference on March 23, 2016 (Shane T. McCoy / US Marshals)

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates is scheduled to testify about Russia before the Senate Intelligence Committee on May 8th — and a CNN panel on Tuesday morning predicted there would be fireworks.

CNN’s David Chalian predicted that Yates’ testimony next month would not “be a pleasant day” for the Trump White House, as he expected that she will deliver a scathing assessment of the administration’s reaction to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“She was the one, as acting attorney general, that went running to the White House counsel to say, ‘Hey, Michael Flynn wasn’t truthful,'” he said, referring to the former national security adviser who was fired from the Trump White House for making misleading statements about his communications with Russian government officials. “Now she’s going to detail… what she learned. And I don’t think this administration is going to want to revisit Michael Flynn, whom they jettisoned.”

CNN’s Chris Cuomo said that the Trump administration had to “be careful” about throwing Flynn under the bus because “if he testifies, they may not like what he tells them.”

During her time as acting Attorney General, Yates reportedly talked with members of the Trump administration about her concerns about Michael Flynn, the disgraced former national security adviser who was fired after it was revealed that he lied to the public about his contacts with Russian government officials about sanctions.

After the Trump administration fired Yates for her refusal to defend the president’s travel ban, the White House issued a statement in which it accused her of “betraying” the Department of Justice.

