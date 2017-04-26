Ivanka is starting her own foundation — and is accepting checks from foreign governments: report

Ivanka Trump speaks at an event in California (MSNBC/screen grab)

During the 2016 presidential campaign, the Clinton Foundation pledged that it would stop accepting foreign donations if Hillary Clinton became president.

Now it seems that First Daughter Ivanka Trump is starting her very own foundation that she will operate while working inside the White House — and she’s reportedly already securing money from foreign governments.

Axios’s Mike Allen reports that Ivanka Trump has started building a “massive fund” whose goal is to “benefit female entrepreneurs around the globe.” One source even tells Allen that “Canadians, Germans and a few Middle Eastern countries have already made quiet commitments” to the fund, as have “several corporations.”

Allen claims that President Donald Trump is a big supporter of Ivanka’s plan, and he says that Trump has already started talking with World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim about how to get the foundation off the ground “in a big way.”

President Trump last year routinely railed against the Clinton Foundation for accepting donations from foreign governments during Hillary Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state, although it appears that he is not applying the same ethical standards to his own daughter’s foundation.