Jake Tapper blasts Sean Spicer’s ‘false and ignorant’ Holocaust revisionism

CNN's Jake Tapper (Screengrab)

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday fact-checked Sean Spicer after the White House press secretary argued even Adolf Hitler didn’t “sink” to the tactics currently deployed by Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad against his own citizens, despite the fact that Hitler oversaw the systematic killing of millions of innocent people.

“The Lead” host noted the “rather stunning comment” from Spicer, spoken during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

“Someone as despicable as Hitler didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” Spicer said, while making a case against Assad’s use of chemical weapons during an attack on civilians last Tuesday.

Tapper pointed out that is simply not a factual statement.

“Now it is true that the Nazi’s did not use chemical weapons in combat against say, the British Army or the Soviet Army, though they did happen to use them to kill Soviet prisoners of war,” Tapper began during his fact-check of Spicer’s comment.

“But the comparison Spicer was attempting was not about combat weapons against troops, it was about Hitler not ‘sinking’ to use chemical weapons against innocent civilians,” Tapper pointed out. “And, to state the obvious, Hitler obviously did sink to using chemical weapons against innocent civilians.”

“The Nazi’s used it against innocent civilians in gas chambers in specially-constructed death camps that Hitler had build,” Tapper noted. “What Spicer said was false and frankly, kind of ignorant.”

“Hitler used chemical weapons to kill his own people, innocent civilians,” the CNN host repeated. He then issued a plea to the White House press secretary.

“Sean the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, it’s just a few blocks away form the White House,” Tapper said. “Perhaps a visit’s in order.”

Watch the video below, via CNN: