Jane Goodall: Public needs to face down Trump’s ‘absurd’ anti-science policies and back researchers

Jane Goodall via Facebook

Famed anthropologist Jane Goodall took to Facebook on Friday to push back at the anti-science policies of the Trump administration, calling it disturbing that there are those who “belittle” scientists at their own peril.

With President Donald Trump appointing an EPA secretary who wants to roll back environmental protections — including the Clean Air Act — Goodall encouraged concerned voters to take part in the “March for Science” scheduled for Earth Day — April 22.

“Many scientists have spent years collecting information about the effect of human actions on the climate,” explained Goodall. “There’s no question that the climate is changing, I’ve seen it all over the world. And the fact that people can deny that humans have influenced this change in climate is quite frankly absurd.”

“I really hope that everybody that can, take part in this march,” Goodall explained.”I hope you’ll help by sharing information about it.”

In an interview with the Huffington Post, the anthropologist bemoaned Trump’s environmental policies, calling them, “Immensely disappointing.“

“Many of us, not just my institute but many, we’ve been working really hard to create the Paris [climate] agreement and global efforts to cut emissions. Thinking that the USA isn’t going to play its part, such an industrial country, is really very, very sad. And it means we’re going to have to work harder,” she explained.

Addressing Trump, Goodall said, “There is definitely a feeling of gloom and doom among all the people I know. If we allow this feeling of doom and gloom to continue, then it will be very, very bad. But my job is to give people hope.”

Watch the video below via Facebook: