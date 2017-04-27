Jason Chaffetz rushes to get foot surgery before quitting Congress and losing Obamacare

Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz on CNN (screen capture)

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, announced on Wednesday that he would be taking 3-4 weeks off for foot surgery. The news comes after the he after recently revealed that he would not run for another term.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Chaffetz explained that he shattered his foot 12 years ago by falling off a ladder in his garage.

“The University of Utah doctors now recommend immediate surgery to remove all the hardware or I could be at risk for serious infection,” Chaffetz wrote. “This is not an opportune time to be away but medical emergencies are never convenient. I appreciate my constituent’s patience and understanding as I take time to recover.”

Members of Congress participate in a gold-level health care exchange created by Obamacare.

Chaffetz, who spent millions of taxpayer dollars investigating Hillary Clinton, announced earlier this month that he would not be running for another term.

“For those that would speculate otherwise, let me be clear that I have no ulterior motives. I am healthy. I am confident I would continue to be re-elected by large margins,” he explained at the time.

The congressman later told CNN that he may leave Congress without finishing his term.